Springfield schools, nonprofit launch online portal to help students outside of classroom

The platform, called CarePortal, is a national tool that’s been used in Job and Family Services Departments and relies on assistance from local churches, according to the district.

Springfield is one of the first school districts to use the portal. When a staff member identifies a student’s needs can’t be met by other means, they refer that need to the Family Outreach team, who will then input it into the portal system. Churches in the system are alerted to the need and can respond to it.