Springfield school custodian saves choking elementary student

A Springfield City School District custodian is being honored for his “selfless actions” for saving a choking student.

Larry ‘Curt’ Johnson performed the Heimlich Maneuver on Grayson, a fifth-grade Snowhill Elementary student, who was choking on crackers in the cafeteria. After Johnson administered abdominal thrusts, the crackers came out of the student’s throat.

Johnson said he believes he acted at a critical time since the student’s face was starting to turn colors.

“We are grateful that this specific scenario ended in the best way possible because Curt was not afraid to quickly jump into action to help a student in need,” said Superintendent Bob Hill.

Johnson, who has been an employee at the district for 10 years with nine at Snowhill, has been thanked by the student and his family, as well as honored by his employee union.

This month, Johnson received the district’s first Employee of the Month award as part of a new employee recognition program.

“Curt is a prime example of an employee who consistently goes above and beyond for our students, ensuring that each of them know how much they are valued and cared for,” Hill said. “He is the first of many employees who the district will be shining a light on, in order to properly recognize the daily efforts of our incredible staff.”