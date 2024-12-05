Springfield police say no arrest or suspect yet in stabbing behind Meijer store

Darrin Pollock was found in the grass nearby with a stab wound to his torso. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and died there.

“As best we can tell, he was just passing through the lot,” Springfield Police Lt. Travis Baader said Thursday. “He didn’t work there and we don’t believe he was a customer at Meijer. I don’t believe he lived in the homeless encampment (near) there.”

Springfield police said there’s been no recent history of violent crime at that Meijer site, which is on on Hillcrest Avenue — just east of the Troy Road-Bechtle Avenue intersection.

The case remains under investigation, and police ask anyone who has information about the crime to call their non-emergency number at 937-324-7685.