Springfield police say no arrest or suspect yet in stabbing behind Meijer store

Springfield police said Thursday morning they had not made an arrest and do not yet have a suspect in the stabbing death of a man behind the Meijer store in northwest Springfield.
After a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, police and EMS responded to the southeast corner of the store, near the loading dock behind the garden center.
Darrin Pollock was found in the grass nearby with a stab wound to his torso. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and died there.
“As best we can tell, he was just passing through the lot,” Springfield Police Lt. Travis Baader said Thursday. “He didn’t work there and we don’t believe he was a customer at Meijer. I don’t believe he lived in the homeless encampment (near) there.”
Springfield police said there’s been no recent history of violent crime at that Meijer site, which is on on Hillcrest Avenue — just east of the Troy Road-Bechtle Avenue intersection.
The case remains under investigation, and police ask anyone who has information about the crime to call their non-emergency number at 937-324-7685.
