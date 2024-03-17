Springfield police investigate shooting in residential neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday in a Springfield residential neighborhood.
Springfield crews were dispatched on reports of the shooting in the 800 block of South Center Street, west of South Limestone Street, around 2:39 p.m., according to the Springfield Police Division.
Springfield Police Division detectives are on scene, but could not provide additional information.
