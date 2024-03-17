Springfield police investigate shooting in residential neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday in a Springfield residential neighborhood.

Springfield crews were dispatched on reports of the shooting in the 800 block of South Center Street, west of South Limestone Street, around 2:39 p.m., according to the Springfield Police Division.

Springfield Police Division detectives are on scene, but could not provide additional information.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

