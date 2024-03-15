Ohio BCI investigating reported shooting in Yellow Springs

Police have not confirmed who was involved in the incident or if any injuries were reported as of Friday afternoon.

The Yellow Springs Police Department on Thursday around 7:45 p.m. was dispatched to the 600 block of South High Street on a report of an assault, according to a social media statement from Yellow Springs village officials.

While on route, police received additional information from dispatchers indicating the initial report of an assault “to be incomplete and prompting an escalated response,” the post said.

Police responding to the scene issued a Signal 99, which notifies surrounding agencies that an officer was requesting back-up from all available units.

The surrounding area was deemed secure after additional police agencies arrived to the scene.

