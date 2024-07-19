Springfield police, county jobs agency impacted by global tech outage

SPD’s law enforcement automated data system, called LEADS, is experiencing an outage, Lough said.

Martycz said both county DJFS and Ohio Means Jobs are impacted, and staff has been unable to access client records, email has worked some but has been spotty and the phone system is also impacted. She said anything cloud-based is impacted.

The state did not give the county any timetable as to when the issue may be resolved, but the issue is being worked on, Martycz said. DJFS closed at noon due to the system outages.

DownDetector, which tracks user-reported disruptions to internet services, recorded that airlines, payment platforms and online shopping websites across the world were affected — although the disruption appeared piecemeal and was apparently related to whether the companies used Microsoft cloud-based services.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. The company said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

Mercy Health, which has locations in Springfield, Urbana and the southwest Ohio region, have several Microsoft-based systems that have been minimally impacted, it said.

“However, we are employing our standard backup procedures to help ensure continuous and uninterrupted patient care,” the health system said.

The 911 communications center, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County government offices were not impacted.

The News-Sun is working to learn more. This story will be updated.