Global tech outage affects Ohio BMV, local university, airport, taxpayers

The outgoing message at BMV’s Moraine/West Carrollton License Bureau said, “Due to the worldwide computer outage we are unable to process transactions at this time. Please try again later.”

Calls to other BMV locations across the region and to the central office in Columbus resulted in automated messages of “We are currently unable to take your call” or waiting on hold after being told that wait times were “longer than usual due to high caller volume.”

The outage also is affecting some taxpayers on the due date for the second half property taxes in Montgomery County. Taxpayers attempting to make online payments through some banking systems are receiving notices that their online payments are not accepted, according to a release from the office of Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus.

“The global Microsoft outage affecting financial services worldwide is unfortunate, but our office fortunately has many options in place to help taxpayers who bank with any impacted financial institutions,” McManus stated. “Any taxpayer experiencing trouble paying online is being asked to utilize one of our other many options to pay their property taxes. If a taxpayer is experiencing trouble or needs additional guidance navigating their options, we’re available to help over the phone or in person and want to ensure that taxpayers have their questions answered. Additionally, our office is in close contact with our online payment vendor who is keeping us apprised of developments pertaining to the outage.”

For more information, call the treasurer’s office at 937-225-4010.

Fifth Third Bank is one of the financial institutions affected by the outage, according to a statement on its website: Some of our branches are currently experiencing limited functionality due to a global technology issue, but you can still bank with us using our mobile app, website, and chat with us via Jeanie.”

The University of Dayton reported its campus IT systems remain down down on Microsoft Windows-based operating systems.

The Dayton International Airport website reported at least four flights were delayed this morning, with others departing 7:45 a.m. and after listed as “Scheduled.” One flight, a 6 a.m. departure to Atlanta, was canceled. The site shows two departures this morning, a flight to Washington, D.C., and a flight to Philadelphia.

DownDectector, which tracks user-reported disruptions to internet services, recorded that airlines, payment platforms and online shopping websites across the world were affected — although the disruption appeared piecemeal and was apparently related to whether the companies used Microsoft cloud-based services.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. The company said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

UD said it uses the CrowdStrike application on all computers, and that it was causing “blue screens” and/or booting issues on Windows-based operating systems, but that it should not affect Apple/Mac systems.

CrowdStrike has remediated the issue on their end, UD reported.

Butler County 911 service has been restored after it experienced a worldwide software disruption that started around 1 a.m. Friday, Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Emergency calls were routed to the Hamilton County 911 center and relayed via radio, he said.

“Personnel were immediately called in to work on the issue,” he said, and the system is functioning normally. “No 911 calls went unanswered during the outage.”

Middletown police reported similar 911 issues and restoration at 7:53 a.m. During the outage, they asked residents who needed assistance from police or fire to call Monroe police or the Ohio State Highway Patrol so those agencies could relay the information to Middletown first responders.

One person was unable to fill prescriptions at a local pharmacy because the system couldn’t communicate with the insurance provider, a user posted on Reddit in response to a Dayton Daily News story.

Patient care at local hospitals is largely unaffected Friday morning in regard to Microsoft outages.

Mercy Health, which has locations in Springfield, Urbana and the southwest Ohio region, have several Microsoft-based systems that have been minimally impacted, it said.

“However, we are employing our standard backup procedures to help ensure continuous and uninterrupted patient care,” the health system said.

Patient care at Kettering Health, which operates more than a dozen local medical centers, is also unaffected, the hospital system said.

Premier Health, which also has more than a dozen local hospitals, emergency centers and medical offices, said in a statement: “All of our clinical systems are up and running normally.”

Dayton Children’s said it does not use CrowdStrike for cybersecurity, but some of its suppliers do.

“Very few areas were impacted and we have alternate systems in place. Families may experience a small delay in the pharmacy. Otherwise there should be no noticeable impact,” Dayton Children’s said.