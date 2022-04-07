BreakingNews
Springfield police continue investigating fatal shooting

Springfield police investigate a homicide at a homeless encampment at 901 West Main Street Wednesday, April 6, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
57 minutes ago

Springfield police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on West Main Street on Wednesday, officials said Thursday.

The gunshot victim was identified as Joshua Tackett, 37, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Springfield police were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 900 block of West Main Street on a report of a shooting, which happened in the parking lot across from the Springfield Soup Kitchen.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

According to an SPD incident report, an officer arrived and was greeted by several bystanders who were pointing to the parking lot. A woman was there and showed the office a nearby tarp-covered tent. She told the officer that the man, later identified as Tackett, was inside the tent.

Tackett was found inside the tent facedown. Medics arrived on scene and declared Tackett deceased at around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. Lifesaving measures were not performed due to the man’s “obvious signs of death,” according to the incident report.

SPD took photos at the scene. Tackett was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police cruisers and caution tape lined West Main Street for several hours after the incident.

The suspect is unknown and no charges have been filed in relation to Tackett’s death, according to SPD.

