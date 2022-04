Springfield police continue investigating fatal shooting

According to an SPD incident report, an officer arrived and was greeted by several bystanders who were pointing to the parking lot. A woman was there and showed the office a nearby tarp-covered tent. She told the officer that the man, later identified as Tackett, was inside the tent.

Explore Springfield indoor farm to boost access to locally grown produce

Tackett was found inside the tent facedown. Medics arrived on scene and declared Tackett deceased at around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. Lifesaving measures were not performed due to the man’s “obvious signs of death,” according to the incident report.

SPD took photos at the scene. Tackett was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police cruisers and caution tape lined West Main Street for several hours after the incident.

The suspect is unknown and no charges have been filed in relation to Tackett’s death, according to SPD.