Springfield police arrest 3 on charges related to gas station shooting

“We know this was a tragic event. People in the middle of the day time, (about) 3 to 4 in the afternoon at a gas station, somebody opens fire on them with multiple handguns, dozens of rounds fired. This is a senseless act of violence, and we’re going to try and put a stop to it, and that’s what we did with this,” Byron said.

Through the investigation and cooperation with members of the public, investigators were able to execute a search warrant at an address in the 200 block of South Western Avenue, where police recovered firearms and other evidence of this shooting and from other shootings. Some charges have been filed, with additional charges to come, Byron indicated.

Police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile, and two teenage adults, Simeon Porter, 19, and Jaimer Dearmond Burks, 18, all of Springfield.

The juvenile has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, two counts of felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle. Byron said they intend to pursue the juvenile’s case to be bound over to common pleas court for charges as an adult.

Porter and Dearmond Burks face four charges each, including felonious assault, two counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Both have been indicted through the grand jury.

In the February incident, no one in the vehicle or at the gas station was hit or injured in the shooting, but “this could have turned deadly really quick,” Byron said.

“These three subjects were firing at another vehicle who happened to just be driving through town doing business. They were not related to these people. This was a case of mistaken identity. These subjects were looking for someone else, related to some of these other shootings, and began firing on a vehicle that was not involved at all. It was a completely innocent subject,” Byron said.

Byron added the three suspects and others are related to or involved in the recent string of shootings that’s happened in the city.

“Which is obviously very concerning to the Springfield police and its community. Our detectives are working around the clock to make arrests just like this, and more than anything we just want to say we appreciate the cooperation of the public, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office because their assistance has been vital in this case,” he said. “This is an ongoing, fluid investigation, but we believe this was a big apprehension to hope to knock down some of that violence.”