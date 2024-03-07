Clark County residents who lost homes in tornado can still vote using home address

“We want to make sure that everyone displaced by the tornadoes and the aftermath know that they are still able to vote using their currently registered address,” Amber Lopez, Board of Elections deputy director, said in a release.

Baker said the Board of Elections is working to contact the residents of each home that was affected by the EF-2 tornado to let them know they can still vote if they wish to do so.

Anyone who lost identification required to vote — like a driver’s license, ID card or passport — in the tornado can contact Baker at 937-521-2126, and the office will work with them to make sure they can still vote, he said.

The tornado damaged 109 Clark County homes, with seven being destroyed — meaning down to the foundation — 13 suffering major damage, 22 with minor damage and 67 being affected in any other way.

The twister, which had a path width of 500 yards, traveled 21.3 miles across eastern Clark County into Madison County starting at 4:52 a.m., reaching maximum wind speeds of 130 mph before lifting at 5:15 a.m. in a field near London, according to the National Weather Service. It caused minor injuries to three people.

Voters will decide locally on candidates for county sheriff and for an open county commissioner seat, and a countywide levy for the Springfield - Clark Career Technology Center. Statehouse candidates for the senate 10th district and representative will also be decided.

The Board of Elections always needs more poll workers, and its goal is 376 to make sure there are enough workers and people who can return with minimal retraining for the next election, Baker said. Currently there are 230-235 poll workers. Anyone interested can call the Board of Elections at 937-521-2120 or go to voteohio.gov.

Early voting is going on from now until March 17. Polls are open on March 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 18 and received by the Board of Elections by March 23.