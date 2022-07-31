Springfield native to open art studio

“It gives people a sense of pride and seeing how happy they are is great for me,” Newman said.

Quiet by nature as a child, art gave her an outlet. With an uncle who was a professional artist as inspiration, drawing was a favorite activity when visiting her grandparents.

Her first big accomplishment was winning a sidewalk chalk drawing contest at Warder Public Library while in second grade. She’d soon start classes at the Springfield Museum of Art, where she was often the youngest student, continuing the activity up to when she was a student at Shawnee High School.

“I’d take any class in Springfield,” Newman said. “The Museum of Art was a great place to learn. I took everything: pottery, ceramics, oil painting, watercolors, drawing.”

A job at Gates Brothers Glass attracted Newman to stained glass art, loving the process.

“I like being able to get in that zone and making pretty things,” she said.

Coming from a family of educators, Newman chose to pursue teaching at college. She considered being an art teacher in the schools, but the uncertainty of such programs being cut put her focus on other areas.

She taught English language arts at Simon Kenton Elementary in Springfield, but still managed to incorporate her artistic interest into the classroom. Newman would build a customer base, including several of her school students, having a second job weeknights and on weekend, where classroom experience helped teaching art.

The satisfaction of teaching art and the challenges of teaching school during the pandemic got Newman thinking about her future. She used her stimulus checks to purchase 20 soldering irons, signaling a commitment of sorts.

“I had to make a decision,” she said.

Further stimulation came when driving through London and seeing a for sale sign in a beautiful, old and empty building. It clinched the decision to stop teaching and committing to her art.

La Petite Pomme, which is French for the little apple, a nod to Newman’s teaching roots, will offer a variety of classes and workshops including mosaics, calligraphy, painting, and, of course, stained glass, encouraging people to create beautiful works.

Newman plans to continue teaching in the area when possible as well.

“I always thought it would be awesome to have my own studio doing something that doesn’t feel like a job and helping people create,” she said.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/LaPetitePommeGlassworks