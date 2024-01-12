Shiftology names vice president

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Shiftology Communication’s has made some changes to its staff and agency to “enhance client experiences,” according to a release from the Springfield-based company.

Shiftology is a communications and creative agency that specializes in agricultural and bioscience businesses.

Marin Smith was promoted to the new role of vice president of client services and creative, and Lydia Henry was added to the team as a content creator.

Smith joined the team in 2011 as a graphic designer and is an adjunct professor at Clark State College, where she teaches branding and typography. In her new role, she will advise on business strategy, team dynamics and operational improvements, and serve as a key decision maker for the business, the release said.

Explorehttps://www.springfieldnewssun.com/local/si-burick-scholarship-available-through-cox-first-media-how-to-apply/KK7JRL3LNFDOTLQX4TSY5JBIRI/

“Marin has the ability to see the whole picture and how expert communication can advance our clients’ businesses,” said Melanie Wilt, Shiftology CEO. “She is a strong mentor for the rest of the team and has their success in her best interest at all times.”

Henry rejoined the team after an internship at the agency during summer 2022 and graduating from Bowling Green State University with a degree in public relations in May 2023. In her new role, she will help in a variety of marketing and communication functions for clients using various platforms.

ExploreAES Ohio shares tips on preparing for frigid temps, winter weather this weekend

“She brings a fresh perspective to our team as we continue to innovate in the areas of agriculture, education and healthcare communication,” Wilt said.

In Other News
1
Mercy Health doctor reaches 600th robotic surgery milestone
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Mental health team hopes to expand, have responder at Springfield fire...
5
Construction begins on $2M Springfield High School health center

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top