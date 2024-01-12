Shiftology names vice president

Marin Smith was promoted to the new role of vice president of client services and creative, and Lydia Henry was added to the team as a content creator.

Smith joined the team in 2011 as a graphic designer and is an adjunct professor at Clark State College, where she teaches branding and typography. In her new role, she will advise on business strategy, team dynamics and operational improvements, and serve as a key decision maker for the business, the release said.

“Marin has the ability to see the whole picture and how expert communication can advance our clients’ businesses,” said Melanie Wilt, Shiftology CEO. “She is a strong mentor for the rest of the team and has their success in her best interest at all times.”

Henry rejoined the team after an internship at the agency during summer 2022 and graduating from Bowling Green State University with a degree in public relations in May 2023. In her new role, she will help in a variety of marketing and communication functions for clients using various platforms.

“She brings a fresh perspective to our team as we continue to innovate in the areas of agriculture, education and healthcare communication,” Wilt said.