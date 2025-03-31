Springfield Mercy Health leaders plan town hall on future of health care April 7

Mercy Health – Springfield leaders will hold a town hall for local business leaders, community members and stakeholders April 7 to discuss the region’s future in health care.
The town hall, which will be in the Exchange Room at COhatch The Market from 5-7 p.m., will feature hospital President Adam Groshans, Vice President of Operations Ben Merick, Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Beane and Director of Community Relations Brian Miller.
The event will include information on initiatives to elevate “the standard of care and health care options in our community, including advancements in cardiology, orthopedics, neurosciences, oncology, and women’s health,” according to an invitation.
The hospital held a town hall last year in January, touting its emphasis on women’s health, neurological care and stroke intervention, as well as expansion efforts.
No RSVP is required. For more information, contact Shift-ology Communication at info@shift-ology.com.
