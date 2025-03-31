Springfield Mercy Health leaders plan town hall on future of health care April 7

Mercy Health – Springfield leaders will hold a town hall for local business leaders, community members and stakeholders April 7 to discuss the region’s future in health care.

The town hall, which will be in the Exchange Room at COhatch The Market from 5-7 p.m., will feature hospital President Adam Groshans, Vice President of Operations Ben Merick, Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Beane and Director of Community Relations Brian Miller.