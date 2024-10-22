Springfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Clark County Monday

Crews responded to reports of a crash at 7:30 p.m. on Selma Pike near Battin Howell Road in Green Twp., according to patrol.

Stevens was on a 2016 Indian Roadmaster heading northeast on Selma Pike and “failed to negotiate a curve” where he drove off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned, according to OSHP.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Pitchin Fire Department and EMS, Miami Valley CareFlight, Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County Coroner’s Office and Dan’s Towing and Recovery.