Ohio to provide free traffic safety, impaired driving courses for law enforcement

Police siren

Police siren
Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced that members of law enforcement in the state can take advanced training courses at no cost after the office received grant funding.

The six available courses include training on field sobriety testing, impaired driving enforcement, collision investigation and operating RADAR and LIDAR. Officers can register for the courses through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy Online website.

ExploreDayton man pleads guilty in 2022 OVI crash that seriously injures 2 women

The attorney general’s office said that the finding came from a Traffic Safety Grant of $279,750 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Grant money can be used through September 2025.

“Well-trained officers are the backbone of a safe and just society,” Yost said. “Investing in training empowers officers to protect our communities without straining local resources — a true win for everyone.”

In Other News
1
School bus safety, teen driver safety both get heavy focus this week
2
Ohio lawmaker proposes an end to the limits on health care for Gold...
3
Demand for computer science graduates growing in Ohio
4
Election 2024: Three Ohio Supreme Court seats, political control of...
5
GUIDE: Haunted houses and attractions in the region

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.