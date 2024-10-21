Ohio to provide free traffic safety, impaired driving courses for law enforcement

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced that members of law enforcement in the state can take advanced training courses at no cost after the office received grant funding.
The six available courses include training on field sobriety testing, impaired driving enforcement, collision investigation and operating RADAR and LIDAR. Officers can register for the courses through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy Online website.
The attorney general’s office said that the finding came from a Traffic Safety Grant of $279,750 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Grant money can be used through September 2025.
“Well-trained officers are the backbone of a safe and just society,” Yost said. “Investing in training empowers officers to protect our communities without straining local resources — a true win for everyone.”
