BreakingNews
Springfield man found asleep at stop sign, arrested for 7th OVI
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield man found asleep at stop sign, arrested for 7th OVI

ajc.com

News
By
14 minutes ago

A 43-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for his seventh OVI after police found the driver asleep behind the wheel early Tuesday morning.

Jonathan J. Piersoll was arrested on operating a vehicle while impaired around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Piersoll was traveling south on South Clairmont Avenue and reportedly fell asleep while stopped at a stop sign.

ExploreOhio, other states to receive $438M settlement from JUUL

Open cans of beer were found in the vehicle’s cup holders, according to OSHP. The officers reported the odor of the alcoholic drink and a breath test revealed Piersoll’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.152%, the release said.

In 2001, Piersoll was convicted of OVI twice, as well as in 2007, 2010 and 2016. He was also convicted of a felony OVI in 2018.

He is scheduled to appear in Clark County Municipal Court on Sept. 14, according to OSHP.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Fairfield’s Jo Jo Schwarz, a ‘genuine’ and ‘humble’ person, dies in...
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Clark County Pet of the Week

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top