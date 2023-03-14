Springfield man fatally struck by car identified

Explore Ohio Supreme Court accepts state appeal over case involving state abortion law

A person who identified himself as the driver called dispatchers after the crash.

“I just hit a guy crossing the street. I didn’t see him,” the caller said.

The caller said Salters was breathing at the time of the call, but not moving. He also appeared to have a head injury, the caller said.

He told dispatchers the man walked “right in front” of him.

Salters was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.