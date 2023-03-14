BreakingNews
Springfield man fatally struck by car identified
Springfield man fatally struck by car identified

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
19 minutes ago

A Springfield man who was fatally struck by a car last week has been identified.

Patrick Salters, 45, is the deceased, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Springfield police were called to the 1300 block of East Main Street in Springfield on March 8 after 9:30 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian-involved crash, according to a Springfield Police Division crash report.

A car was driving on the U.S. 40 overpass while a man, later identified as Salters, was attempting to cross East Main Street outside of the marked crosswalk, according to the crash report.

The car continued through the intersection during a green light, striking the 45-year-old in the roadway, the crash report stated.

A person who identified himself as the driver called dispatchers after the crash.

“I just hit a guy crossing the street. I didn’t see him,” the caller said.

The caller said Salters was breathing at the time of the call, but not moving. He also appeared to have a head injury, the caller said.

He told dispatchers the man walked “right in front” of him.

Salters was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

