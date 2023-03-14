Ohio Supreme Court accepts state appeal over case involving state abortion law

While the appellate court’s ruling should have sent the case back to the trial court, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost then appealed the appellate court’s decision to the Ohio Supreme Court. In his brief, Yost said the state appellate court erred in dismissing the state’s appeal of the preliminary injunction. Yost then asked the Ohio Supreme Court to the overturn the appellate court’s decision.

This week, the Ohio Supreme Court said it will address two of the state’s arguments, but not the third. The first argument involves whether the state could appeal the preliminary injunction before the trial court had finished its case. The state’s then made the second argument that neither “abortion clinics nor abortionists have standing to challenge the Heartbeat Act.”

The state’s third argument, which the court will not address, argued that the “Ohio Constitution creates no right to abortion.” Kennedy, Byrne, and Justice R. Patrick DeWine were in favor of accepting the appeal on all of the propositions, but Justices Donnelly, Stewart, and Brunner dissented, creating a tie, according to the court’s announcement. Justice Patrick Fisher did not appear to participate in the vote either way.

The court ordered for the transmittal of the record from the Court of Appeals for Hamilton County and said the parties shall brief this case in accordance with the rules of practice of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

This announcements also comes one day after groups seeking to bring an amendment to the Ohio Constitution before voters in the November election that would ensure access to abortion clear their latest hurdle. Language for a citizen-led ballot initiative that would ensure access to abortion through a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution was approved Monday by the Ohio Ballot Board.

Moving forward, groups behind the proposed constitutional amendment, will need to collect over 400,000 valid signatures of Ohio voters by July 5 to qualify the proposed amendment for the November ballot.