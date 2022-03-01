Hamburger icon
Springfield HS volunteers show up for blood drive amid winter weather, delay

Springfield High School students volunteered at a community blood center drive during winter weather on Feb. 18. Contributed

Springfield High School students volunteered at a community blood center drive during winter weather on Feb. 18. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
52 minutes ago

Several Springfield High School students made their way through the winter weather and delay last week to volunteer at a Community Blood Center drive.

Although there was a delay and canceled appointments, the Feb. 18 drive had a total of 50 donors and 34 donations for 109% of collection goal, according to a release from the CBC.

“We were prepared for it,” said senior Khushi Patel, who coordinated the drive with fellow senior Grant Comer and other volunteers. “We were hoping we wouldn’t have a delay, (but) we’re glad we did have it and for everybody who committed to coming and made it in.”

The drive at the high school, which hosts three blood drives a year, had 14 first-time donors, including junior Escamilla Xilaly and sophomore Shania Wooster.

“I came for it. I didn’t want to get up, but I knew there was the blood drive,” Xilaly said.

Other donors included senior Maura Conner, who said she donates because she has family members who are anemic and need transfusions, and senior Cameron Proctor for his fourth donation.

Patel and Comer also made their fifth donation at the blood drive.

“My mom is a PA and is always talking about how people really need blood,” Comer said. “It’s a great thing to do. We have a huge amount of people in our school and don’t always get as many to come out. So many people need blood, it’s a good thing to do.”

If you would like to donate, make an appointment at www.donortime.com. The blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent:), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

