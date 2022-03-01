Springfield HS volunteers show up for blood drive amid winter weather, delay

Other donors included senior Maura Conner, who said she donates because she has family members who are anemic and need transfusions, and senior Cameron Proctor for his fourth donation.

Patel and Comer also made their fifth donation at the blood drive.

“My mom is a PA and is always talking about how people really need blood,” Comer said. “It’s a great thing to do. We have a huge amount of people in our school and don’t always get as many to come out. So many people need blood, it’s a good thing to do.”

If you would like to donate, make an appointment at www.donortime.com. The blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent:), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.