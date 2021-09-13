Springfield health agency webinar to focus on youth

The series brings in a range of experts to offer insights and advice as part of a panel discussion and this session will include Dr. Kyle Johnson of the Springfield City School District and Sherry Akers of Clark-Shawnee Local School District.

Local teens and Springfield High students Brianna Thompson and Monica Cox will speak from their perspective, and about an event they are planning with fellow members of the youth group Bringing Awareness to Students (BATS). “What’s Wellness” will be Oct. 2 in downtown Springfield and partner with local health organizations to promote better health awareness for all.

“Every time I have an encounter with local youth, I’m amazed. Our future is in good hands,” said Elder. “You can see these kids are leaders in interacting with their peers and come across as strong individuals.”

The session will also offer a question-and-answer session in which the viewing audience can interact with the panel.

Register for the event at the Community Health Foundation Facebook page or website. Registrants will be entered into a door prize drawing. For more information, contact Elder at jelder@mercy.com.

Break for Health will continue to inform the public about the latest health issues with its next program on equity and health in December.