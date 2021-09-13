Springfield health agency webinar to focus on youth

As the new school year begins, Community Health Foundation’s Break for Health webinar series is looking to the younger generation for its next program. “ARE the Kids Alright?” will explore emotional health and well-being risk factors our youth face to ease parents’ and caregivers’ minds.
The free program will be at a special time, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, and is open to everyone. Nettie Carter Smith will moderate.
While past Break for Health programs have dealt with mostly adult issues, challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic among other things have altered the lives of young people including school schedules, dealing with virtual school and the impacts of limited social connections.
COVID and immunization topics as well as positive activities for kids will also be discussed.
“We try to reach out to different demographics and young people haven’t had a chance yet,” said Joan Elder, Break for Health program coordinator. “We recognize kids have different stresses today and unique challenges and we’ll talk about how adults can help with resilience and find strength in wellness.”
The series brings in a range of experts to offer insights and advice as part of a panel discussion and this session will include Dr. Kyle Johnson of the Springfield City School District and Sherry Akers of Clark-Shawnee Local School District.
Local teens and Springfield High students Brianna Thompson and Monica Cox will speak from their perspective, and about an event they are planning with fellow members of the youth group Bringing Awareness to Students (BATS). “What’s Wellness” will be Oct. 2 in downtown Springfield and partner with local health organizations to promote better health awareness for all.
“Every time I have an encounter with local youth, I’m amazed. Our future is in good hands,” said Elder. “You can see these kids are leaders in interacting with their peers and come across as strong individuals.”
The session will also offer a question-and-answer session in which the viewing audience can interact with the panel.
Register for the event at the Community Health Foundation Facebook page or website. Registrants will be entered into a door prize drawing. For more information, contact Elder at jelder@mercy.com.
Break for Health will continue to inform the public about the latest health issues with its next program on equity and health in December.