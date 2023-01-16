Springfield Foundation awards over $23K to Clark County library

The Clark County Public Library was awarded more than $23,000 in grants from the Springfield Foundation.
The $23,568.85 in grants will be used to buy books and periodicals or for general purposes.
The grants include:
- Louise and Albert Goodman Fund: $21,625.50 to be used for the purchase of books and periodicals.
- Leo and Georgiana Fischer Fund: $1,810.35 to be used for general purposes.
- Dorothy M. Mumma Scholarship Fund: $133 to be used for general purposes.
“Funds and grants such as these are of great importance and benefit to the Clark County Public Library and the community,” said public relations manager Allison Peck. “We are greatly appreciative of the individuals and organizations who have established them.”
For more information about the library, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.
In Other News
1
From poverty to politics: ‘A rags to riches story’ of JD Vance’s rise...
2
Tracking how local governments are spending $718M in federal ARPA funds
3
Busy Clark County road near school to close for months as part of...
4
Warren County weighing broadband, childcare provider programs with ARPA...
5
Wittenberg extends tuition-free program to include transfer students
About the Author