Springfield father mourns two sons lost in fatal crash

Caption Junie Whitt points to an old picture of his son Robert Whitt, who lost his life in a fatal crash in Champaign County after going to the fair with friends and family. Hasan Karim/Staff

“They just enjoyed their lives and took it day by day,” Junie Whitt said of his two sons. He said he remembers their kindness as they loved their family and would give someone the shirt off their backs.

Junie said his sons had gone to the Champaign County Fair with family and friends and were on their way back when the fatal crash occurred.

They were riding in a 2002 Suzuki headed south in the 3100 block of U.S. 68 South.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a white 2021 Toyota Highlander head-on near the Hickory Grove Road intersection, about two miles from Urbana city limits, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Suzuki, Mindy Scott, 26, of Springfield, and two children also in the SUV, Christiana Burchell, 11, and Zachariah Billingsley, 1, all of Springfield, were taken to hospitals, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two in the Toyota, Urbana residents Richard Snyder, 63, and Debra Snyder, 65, also were taken for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Caption Junie Whitt watches his grandchildren play inside his Springfield home. Whitt lost two of his sons last Saturday in a fatal crash in Champaign County. Junie said he is still processing the loss. Hasan Karim/Staff

Junie said he was in shock when he learned Robert and Timothy had died and is still processing that loss.

Robert left behind two small children who were not with him the day he passed. Timothy did not have children of his own but served as a father figure to Immanuel, Junie said.

Amber and Timothy had been in a relationship for eight years, Junie said. Immanuel had just finished seventh grade at the Springfield City School, according to the district.

Junie said a service will be held for his boys Aug. 21.