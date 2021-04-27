Springfield farmer’s market asking for signatures for potential liquor license

A Springfield business is asking residents to sign a petition so they can petition voters for a liquor license.
Harmony Farm Market & Gifts, located at 4760 E. National Rd., said in a post on their Facebook page they are looking to “expand their business” with a beer and liquor license this November.
In order to get a liquor license permit measure on November’s ballot, the business must receive at least 281 signatures of support by Aug. 4, the post said.
“You must live in Harmony Township 1 and be a registered voter,” the post said. “If that’s you, please stop by and help us out!”
Harmony Farm Market & Gifts is a farmer’s market that sells flowers, baked goods and produce.
In Ohio, before some businesses are given a liquor license surrounding residents are asked to vote on the measure.
For example, in May, Village of Enon residents will vote on whether to allow the Enon Food Mart located at 6875 Dayton Springfield Rd. to sell wine and mixed alcoholic beverages.