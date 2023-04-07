Springfield entrepreneur creates paintball experience

This business will be “one of kind in the area,” he said.

Robinson has only paintballed once before in Columbus, but he has since been mentored by Dave Pando, the owner of LVL Up Sports Paintball Park, who has given him advice and tips on how to run Elite Paintballing.

“I try to get as much information from my mentors and try to mimic the good business practices that they have,” he said.

Elite Paintballing does not have an official opening day yet, as Robinson said he has some loose ends to tie up, but the first party has been planned for the beginning of May and customers should be on the lookout for updates.

“We will probably have a soft opening and then like a grand opening,” he said.

Elite Paintballing has seen a positive response on social media sites like Facebook, where they have seen close to 500 shares on a post with pictures featuring different courses and equipment, according to Robinson.

“The overall excitement of the paintball field for the community is high. It’s something new, and we’re really excited to open it,” Robinson said.

Elite Paintballing offers private parties through reservations, and prices will vary based on the group size, age and amount of time. There will also be open play on Saturdays and Sundays ranging from $40 to $55 based on the need for rental equipment, amount of paintballs and more.

There are three different areas, or maps, for participants to choose from, all with different features and experiences.

“One map will be called the Junkyard, where it will have abandoned cars and obstacles for customers. The other one, I’ll call that one Tire City, there will be stackable tires and obstacles. Then the third one will be on turf with blow-up bunkers,” he said.

Elite Paintballing is for customers of all ages, he said.

“It’s not specifically just for young people. This is also for middle-aged and older people. Anybody under 18 has to have a parental waiver, and all customers have to sign waivers. Just being prepared to have fun, wear comfortable running shoes and go online to book your reservation. We’re looking forward to getting open and sharing the fun,” Robinson said.

To book a reservation or learn more information about Elite Paintballing, visit www.elitepaintballingllc.com.