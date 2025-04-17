Springfield classic car dealership Mershon’s sold to new owner

“This business has been my life’s work, and I couldn’t be happier about the transition,” Mershon said. “Jeffrey understands the passion behind this industry, and I believe he’s the right person to carry this business forward. I’m proud to see it in such capable hands.”

Mershon’s, at 201 E. North St., was founded in 1981, and is globally recognized for its vast collection of vintage Corvettes and rare and collectible muscle cars, exotic vehicles and classic American cars. The dealership’s existing team will stay, according to the pair.

Warrington was a sales manager at Toy Barn, which sells premium used cars in Columbus, and at Performance Luxury Sport in Marysville and Cincinnati. He is a lifelong motorcycle and classic car enthusiast.

“It’s an honor to step into a business as respected as Mershon’s,” Warrington said. “I’ve admired Dan’s work for years and look forward to preserving everything that’s made this place special — while also bringing new energy and ideas to keep it thriving for the next generation of collectors.”

The dealership will host a Springfield Cars & Coffee event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 3 to “celebrate the new ownership and thank the local community.” The event will feature an exotic car showcase as well as a coffee and food truck.