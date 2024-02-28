Springfield-Clark CTC to host second Future Ready Career Camps this summer

This year’s camp will be a little different than last year, Patrick said. Last year, they offered morning and afternoon camps so a camper could choose two camps maximum, but this year they will offer more.

“Based on feedback from campers and parents, this year we are changing it up and structuring the week of camp so that each camper can participate in four camps,” she said.

Days one and two will be half-day sessions of two of the camper’s choices, and days three and four will be half-day sessions of the camper’s other two camp interests.

“(Last year) was successful beyond our expectations. We’re used to working with high school students, and camp was geared toward sixth through eighth grades, so we worked very hard at ensuring the content was age-appropriate and we also incorporated lots of fun activities, daily dance offs, prizes and more,” Patrick said.

The camps will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3, through Thursday, June 7, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 8, with a camp showcase at 11:30 a.m. that day.

The camp classes include: Cooking 101 with Matthew Straight, food services at CTC; Flying Drones: Legally and Safely with Rob King, teacher at CTC; Future Ready Career Challenges (Career Exploration) with Kaitlyn Tyler, Talent & Education Coordinator at Greater Springfield Partnership; Junior Achievement: Entrepreneurship Camp with Junior Achievement of Clark County; Mock Trial with Abby Williams, teacher at CTC; Outdoor Survival Skills with Jeremiah Pennington, teacher at CTC; Programming & Web Design Fundamentals with Sean Fadden, teacher at CTC; and Young Actors Theatre Camp with Michelle Carn, curriculum coach at CTC.

This year camps are available for students in fifth through eighth grade. The cost is $50, and lunch is included for all campers.

Registration closes on Friday, May 3. To register and for more information, visit SCCTC.org/Camps.