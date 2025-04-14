Springfield city schools closed today; district cites bus driver illnesses

All schools in the Springfield City School District are closed Monday.
The district made the announcement on social media and via other means around 6 a.m. Monday, citing “a bus driver shortage caused by illness.”
District officials apologized for the inconvenience, and said all activities, practices, games, and events would be held as scheduled, unless otherwise stated.
The News-Sun will have more on this story later today.
