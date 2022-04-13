Springfield approves annexation for 1,200 new homes

Springfield leaders have praised the project as a reflection of economic progress made over the years as well as presenting new economic opportunities for both the city and the county. In addition, it provides a chance to grow the population and attract more people into the area, officials said.

“Springfield, Clark County has not seen the type of development that we are seeing today in quite some time,” City Manager Bryan Heck said. “It is an exciting time for Springfield and Clark County because it means growth. We have been on a period of population decline, and this presents us an opportunity to grow our population.”

However, opponents to the project and to the annexation fear that the sheer size of the development will increase traffic and noise as well as burden local schools, impact future tax levies and disrupt the daily lives ofcurrent residents.

Those living in the new development, if it is built, will be residents of both Springfield and Springfield Twp. They will be able to vote for both city commissioners and township trustees, and on certain ballot issues.

Children in the development would attend Clark-Shawnee Local Schools and residents living in the new homes would be serviced by Springfield fire and police departments.

Springfield City Commissioners voted to approve the annexation request during their biweekly public meeting Tuesday evening. The annexation will include land along East National Road and encompass the former Melody Drive-in Theater site as well as the former Next Edge development site.

This marks the third major housing development in the area over a span of several years. All are located just east of Springfield and have requested annexation by the city of Springfield.

The first was Bridgewater, located near the Walmart on Tuttle Road, which began sitework in 2019 and started home sales in early 2020.

That project in total aims to build 226 homes and is expected to wrap up this year. Homes have been built there as a result of the project and residents have already moved in.

Due to strong home sales, the developer of that project, DDC Management, is looking to build 258 new homes along East Leffel Lane and South Burnett Road in a proposed development called Sycamore Ridge. That project, which will be completed in multiple phases is expected to start this year.

However, the latest plan to add more housing in the area has been met with resistance by some who will be living near the proposed 1,258 housing unit development.

That project will be significantly larger than Bridgewater and Sycamore Ridge.

“The annexation of the Springfield Twp. property along Route 40 will bring the city right to my doorstep. I and my family have lived in my current house for nearly 50 years,” said Springfield Twp., resident Melissa Baker in a letter to city commissioners.

She attended the Springfield city commission meeting on Tuesday and was joined by other concerned twp., residents.

Baker said the development will lead to a influx of new people that will result in heavy traffic, noise, and congestion in the area. That was a view shared among other residents who attended.

“We have chosen to live away from the city. We built our homes and lives here, and we want it to remain that way. I’m asking you to respect this choice,” Baker’s letter stated.

There is also a concern that an influx in new students, as a result of the development would place a burden on Clark-Shawnee local schools and in turn place a larger tax burden on preexisting residents.

City officials argued that the development will present long term benefits, including to the schools as there will be an increase in tax revenue in the future.

However, the two other developments, Bridgewater and Sycamore Ridge, have applied for tax increment financing that would decrease the amount of property taxes generated from those developments slated for Clark-Shawnee schools over a period of 10 years.

The housing development that will be located at the former drive-in theater site has not applied for tax increment financing at this time.

The project is expected to be built in phases. But, it is not clear at this time how long each phase will take to complete.

The plan is for the developer to begin site work this year and start the first phase, said Tom Franzen, Springfield’s assistant city manager and director of economic development.

Borror has not said how much the project will cost or when all five phases will be complete. Borror officials said that they could not share those details as the project could change and that its zoning request is still waiting approval by the city.