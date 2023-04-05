Springfield 911 call: ‘We just got robbed here at the dollar store’

After receiving money from two cash registers, the male suspect ran out of the store.

Another 911 caller outside the store saw him cross the road on foot toward a nearby apartment building, according to dispatch records.

It’s unclear how much money was taken from the Dollar General.

Police reviewed surveillance footage in the store and checked the area for a suspect matching the description but were unable to locate him, according to the incident report.

No charges have been filed in connection to this incident as of Wednesday.

Police ask that those with information about this robbery can call 937-324-7685.