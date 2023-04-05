After evacuations, New Carlisle gas leak under control, but Main Street still blocked

A gas leak in New Carlisle on Wednesday morning prompted evacuations of some downtown businesses and the closure of a section of Main Street.
First responders reported about 10:20 a.m. the leak had been stopped and the building where it happened was secure.
The leak happened at the New Carlisle license bureau and deputy registrar’s office at 430 N. Main.
First responders had been waiting for utility companies to arrive and disconnect service in the area.
Main Street was closed at Lake Avenue north for several blocks.
New Carlisle firefighters and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene.
