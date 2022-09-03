springfield-news-sun logo
X

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill includes Warehouse Hotel on B Street in Hamilton, Ohio. PHOTO: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill includes Warehouse Hotel on B Street in Hamilton, Ohio. PHOTO: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS STAFF

News
Updated 1 hour ago

YOUR GUIDE TO SPOOKY NOOK SPORTS CHAMPION MILL

Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio.

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Spooky Nook Sports in Hamilton, established in 2018, features more than 1 million square feet of indoor and outdoor sports space, hotel rooms, conference rooms, entertainment venues, food options and more.

As the newspaper of record in Hamilton, Ohio, the Journal-News is committed to covering all-things Spooky Nook.

PHOTO GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Former Champion Paper employees tour Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill August 2022

PHOTOS: First sporting event at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill August 2022

PHOTOS: Model T Ford Club International 65th annual tour in Hamilton July 2022

PHOTOS: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Play Ball Grand Opening Gala May 2022

PHOTOS: Construction at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill February 2022

Combined ShapeCaption
Over 200 Model T Ford vehicles gathered at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton for The Model T Ford Club International 65th Annual Tour July 17-22. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Over 200 Model T Ford vehicles gathered at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton for The Model T Ford Club International 65th Annual Tour July 17-22. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Over 200 Model T Ford vehicles gathered at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton for The Model T Ford Club International 65th Annual Tour July 17-22. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

FIRSTS @ SPOOKY NOOK SPORTS CHAMPION MILL

First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer August 2022

Play Ball Gala: Spooky Nook Sports ‘ushers in a new era in Hamilton’ May 2022

Sold-out Play Ball Gala preview: First event in new space May 2022

Combined ShapeCaption
Scenes from the Spooky Nook Sports Play Ball VIP Grand Opening gala held at the Champion Mill Conference Center in Hamilton, Thursday, May 19. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will be one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the country once completed. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Scenes from the Spooky Nook Sports Play Ball VIP Grand Opening gala held at the Champion Mill Conference Center in Hamilton, Thursday, May 19. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will be one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the country once completed. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Scenes from the Spooky Nook Sports Play Ball VIP Grand Opening gala held at the Champion Mill Conference Center in Hamilton, Thursday, May 19. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will be one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the country once completed. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

ARTICLES

Spooky Nook edges closer to opening sports complex side August 2022

Flub’s ice cream shop to open fourth location at Spooky Nook Sports August 2022

Spooky Nook Sports owner Sam Beiler says work nearing completion, tourneys could happen in fall July 2022

Hamilton purchases 22 properties for Spooky Nook complex parking July 2022

6 re-entry citizens ‘saved the day’ at Spooky Nook gala July 2022

Spooky Nook Sports delay: Meeting spaces nearly complete, sports side pushed back June 2022

Hamilton’s Prospect Hill, behind new Spooky Nook Sports, may be rezoned June 2022

Spooky Nook Sports project in Hamilton gets $6.4M in Ohio tax credits March 2022

Hamilton’s recreational trail continues with work near Spooky Nook February 2022

Sara’s House is third Hamilton business to add location at Spooky Nook February 2022

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Champion Paper employees were invited to tour Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The Butler County Historical Society displayed photos and items from Champion. This is inside the Municipal Brew Works section. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Former Champion Paper employees were invited to tour Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The Butler County Historical Society displayed photos and items from Champion. This is inside the Municipal Brew Works section. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Champion Paper employees were invited to tour Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The Butler County Historical Society displayed photos and items from Champion. This is inside the Municipal Brew Works section. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

2021 ARCHIVE CONTENT: SPOOKY NOOK SPORTS CHAMPION MILL

Traffic signals throughout Hamilton to get upgrades ahead of Spooky Nook opening December 2021

Spooky Nook, B Street work progresses December 2021

Hamilton’s chamber plans ‘party of the decade’ at Spooky Nook November 2021

Spooky Nook progressing in Hamilton, but plenty of work to go: Here’s the latest September 2021

Spooky Nook latest: More than 2 dozen events already booked for 2022 September 2021

THINGS TO DO IN HAMILTON, OHIO

Click here for events listings near Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

NEARBY HOTELS

Warehouse Hotel, Spooky Nook, in Hamilton, Ohio

Courtyard by Marriott in Hamilton, Ohio

Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield, Ohio

Hampton Inn in Oxford, Ohio

Best Western Sycamore Inn in Oxford, Ohio

The Elms Hotel in Oxford, Ohio

Baymont by Wyndham in Oxford, Ohio

Comfort Inn in Oxford, Ohio

The Marcum Hotel & Conference Center at Miami University

CONTACT INFORMATION

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 611 N. B St., Hamilton, Ohio 45013

(513) 273-8160

Visit the website

Things to do in Hamilton, Things to do in Hamilton Ohio, Hamilton Ohio things to do, Hamilton things to do, things to do Butler County Ohio, Butler County Ohio things to do, places to stay in Hamilton Ohio, Hamilton Ohio hotels, hotels in Hamilton Ohio

In Other News
1
Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines to roll out in Clark County next week
2
New Springfield festival celebrates Black-owned businesses
3
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
4
Stafford: Next year, spay and neuter your tomatoes
5
Scholarships available for welding classes at Clark State
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top