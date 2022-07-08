Southside event hopes to bring residents together from different religious backgrounds

The outside event will last from 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

Though the event is being organized by the Nation of Islam, Muhammad said the focus is less on religion and more on bringing people together and giving residents an opportunity to meet different community members.

Though the main speaker of the event will be Nuri Muhammad, who will talk about general issues facing the black community in the county, there will also be local figures in attendance that include pastors as well as Stephens with the local school district.

Mark Muhammad, a local business owner in Springfield, said that he has been engaged in community outreach for most of his life. He said that the event on Sunday is part of a larger effort to unite with others regardless of religious background and to build stronger relationships in the community.

Muhammad said that it is important for residents to get to know and be comfortable with leaders in the community and have opportunities to talk to them.

The event is also looking to have vendors, who will be selling different types of products, giving residents an opportunity to support those businesses.

Muhammad said that the hope is that the event will be a stepping stone for other community outreach, including a basketball tournament.