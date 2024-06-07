Southeastern hires new high school principal

News
By
34 minutes ago
X

Southeastern Local School District has hired a new high school principal.

Tim Bell was hired as the new Jr./Sr. High School principal at a special board meeting this week, after serving as the Miami View Elementary School principal the last three years.

ExploreOhio expands sales tax holiday to 10 days, expands eligible items

Bell has been a teacher at both the high school and Miami View Elementary, and he also served as an athletic director and director of student services.

Superintendent David Shea said Bell has accumulated 17 years of administrative experience in the district being an athletic director, director of student services and principal.

ExploreSpringfield man accused of intentionally striking 3 people with car in Dayton

“Mr. Bell has a terrific understanding of the academic and special education processes. He does a great job of analyzing academic data and implementing multi-tiered supports. He also has worked with the athletic and extra curricular programs. Mr. Bell truly comprehends the importance of these activities for both school and community,” he said.

Bell is replacing PJ Bertemes, who moved to the director of operations and campus/student affairs position for the district.

In Other News
1
Clark County holds reunification training at Springfield High School
2
Ohio Historical Marker will honor Sully Jaymes, Springfield activist...
3
Best of Springfield: Nominate here beginning June 17
4
Cedar Bog preserve limits hours after plant, wildlife thefts
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top