Southeastern hires new high school principal

Bell has been a teacher at both the high school and Miami View Elementary, and he also served as an athletic director and director of student services.

Superintendent David Shea said Bell has accumulated 17 years of administrative experience in the district being an athletic director, director of student services and principal.

“Mr. Bell has a terrific understanding of the academic and special education processes. He does a great job of analyzing academic data and implementing multi-tiered supports. He also has worked with the athletic and extra curricular programs. Mr. Bell truly comprehends the importance of these activities for both school and community,” he said.

Bell is replacing PJ Bertemes, who moved to the director of operations and campus/student affairs position for the district.