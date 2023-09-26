Southeastern earns county’s top gap closing, achievement scores on state report card

Southeastern Local Schools received Clark County’s highest star ratings in gap closing and achievement, as well as one of the county’s highest overall marks on the Ohio School Report Cards list. However, the district did receive the lowest star rating in early literacy.

New report card ratings released by the Ohio Department of Education this month show school districts received an overall rating based on a new 1- to 5-star rating, with 5 being the highest. An overall rating of at least 3 stars means a district or school meets state standards, according to the ODE.

“(Our report card) shows great consistency with some strong scores,” said Southeastern Superintendent David Shea. “The staff, students and parents are the driving force for the district.”

Southeastern received the county’s highest score in gap closing with a 5 and achievement with a 4, as well as one of the highest overall star ratings with a 4. The district also scored a 4 in graduation, 3 in progress and 2 in early literacy, which was the lowest in the county.

“The early literacy took a drop percentage wise (from last year), and we’ll take a look at that,” Shea said.

The district had a performance index, which measures state test performance, of 80.8%, essentially the same as last year’s 80.7%. Shea said he’d like to improve the percentage next year.

When it comes to graduation rate, the district’s overall and four-year rates slightly increased. They had an overall rate of 95.4%, compared to last year’s 95.1%. The four-year rate was 96.8% compared to last year’s 93.2%.

The district also had the highest college, career, workforce and military readiness percentage in Clark County at 44.4%. Shea said this went up 12.2% from last year, so it was a “nice positive for this year.”

“Each district is always trying to max out its potential, and I think there’s potential to grow in all areas ... Overall, I think the community will be pleased in the state report cards we got this year,” he said. “I feel very blessed that our district does as well as it does and appreciate everyone’s time and efforts for making Southeastern a great district for our students.”

Compared to last year’s star ratings, Southeastern stayed the same in achievement, gap closing, graduation and progress, and decreased by 1 in early literacy.