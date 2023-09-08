South Vienna Corn Festival returns this weekend

The 45th South Vienna Corn Festival will be held this weekend with entertainment, crafts, food vendors, carnival rides, a parade and a kiddie tractor pull.

The festival will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“It will be a different layout this year due to the configuration of the new school built on the school grounds. However, it will feature the same craft and food vendors and some new faces,” according to the event page on Facebook.

Over the last three years, the festival has been canceled twice — last year due to construction and in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The construction was for the new Northeastern Local School District pre-K through 12th grade building, which opened last fall.

“So this is our new beginning ... It’s great, and everybody’s so excited and upbeat,” said Sara Gill, treasurer for the Corn Festival Committee. “It’s just a fantastic festival. We’ve had great success.”

Gill has been on the committee for close to 20 years as treasurer, starting out after her husband was on the committee. Each year, Gill cooks up some food, such as homemade chicken and noodles, pineapple upside down cakes and cookies, to give to the volunteers and workers as they set up for the festival.

“It’s just something I really enjoy. I love doing it,” she said. “I’ve had some setbacks and health issues, I barely made it, but I’m here and I’m excited.”

Friday will include free entertainment featuring Lonnie and Shari Hamilton from 7 to 11 p.m. in the big tent.

Saturday will include the parade at 2 p.m. on Main Street, featuring Grand Marshals Tom and Pat Dever, and free entertainment featuring Wild Mustangs from 7 to 11 p.m. in the big tent.

Sunday will include a church service at 10:30 a.m. in the big tent, an Alzheimer’s walk after the church service, gospel music featuring Enabling Grace and Jeremy Liles from 1 to 5 p.m. in the big tent, and a kiddie tractor pull at 1 p.m. on the school grounds.

Admission and parking are free, and there will be a free shuttle service running from the Ritchie Brothers parking lot to the festival entrance.

Carnival rides are not free and a wrist band can be purchased during the festival for $25, or before the festival for $20 at Town Hall. The armband is good for one day of the festival. Individual tickets will be sold at the rides booth.

The money from the festival goes back into the community, Gill said.

“We’re a nonprofit and try to give back to the school, some years we done it for needy families like for Thanksgiving and Christmas, or something to help the village,” she said.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/1711766579235232/ or southvienna.org/corn-festival.