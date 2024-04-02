Some Clark County government offices close early for storm forecast

Some Clark County offices closed at 2 p.m. due to severe weather predictions.
Public Information Officer Michael Cooper said that the Clark County Common Pleas Court, Clerk of Courts, Auditor, Recorder and Treasurer’s offices all closed early. The Juvenile Court Division will close at 3 pm. Other county offices currently plan to remain open.
Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening, which could result in damaging winds, hail, heavy rains and tornadoes, according to National Weather Service in Wilmington. A Flood Watch is in effect at until 8 p.m. across the area.
Total rainfall through this evening expected to be around 2 to 4 inches.
