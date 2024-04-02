BreakingNews
Clark schools release early due to weather threat: ‘There is no playbook for a decision like this’

Some Clark County government offices close early for storm forecast

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Some Clark County offices closed at 2 p.m. due to severe weather predictions.

Public Information Officer Michael Cooper said that the Clark County Common Pleas Court, Clerk of Courts, Auditor, Recorder and Treasurer’s offices all closed early. The Juvenile Court Division will close at 3 pm. Other county offices currently plan to remain open.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening, which could result in damaging winds, hail, heavy rains and tornadoes, according to National Weather Service in Wilmington. A Flood Watch is in effect at until 8 p.m. across the area.

Total rainfall through this evening expected to be around 2 to 4 inches.

ExploreClark schools release early due to weather threat: ‘There is no playbook for a decision like this’
In Other News
1
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
2
New Carlisle man indicted for murder in Park Layne shooting
3
Clark schools release early due to weather threat: ‘There is no...
4
Empty Bowls fundraiser back to feed community, curb hunger
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top