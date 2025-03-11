Snoop Dogg to perform after Reds game this summer

Snoop Dogg will take the stage for a post-game concert at Great American Ball Park this summer, the Cincinnati Reds announced Tuesday.
The concert will be on Monday, Aug. 11, and will feature a full-length Snoop Dogg set following the Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies game.
The Reds said in a news release that Snoop will bring his signature mix of West Coast hip-hop and perform a selection of his greatest hits.
Anyone with a ticket to the game can stay for the post-game concert.
Fans who want an up-close view of the concert from the field can purchase a special Snoop Dogg Pit Field package at reds.com/Snoop.
Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies game starts at 6:10 p.m.
