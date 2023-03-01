Singer Candice Hoyes to join Springfield Symphony’s American concert

“Candice is equally adept at both the classical and jazz idioms and is the perfect proponent for Barber’s style,” he said.

Wilson calls Copland’s “Symphony No. 3″ the great American symphony to date, saying it’s massive in its orchestration and vocabulary and speaking to the country, although it was written during the dark days of World War II, around the time the SSO was founded, and includes influences of folk and jazz.

“It is full of hope and optimism, and its melodies can definitely be traced to our heritage,” said Wilson. “The familiar ‘Fanfare for the Common Man,’ a piece that Copland wrote a few years earlier for the Cincinnati Symphony, is the basis for the final movement, so familiar tunes abound.”

Although the majority of her manuscripts were lost for decades, Wilson said the music of Florence Price is becoming a staple in the repertoire of American orchestras. The SSO will open the program with Price’s “Dances in the Canebrakes.”

“Just like the other composers on this program, she creates a unique style of writing that reflects her African-American heritage with folk-like melodies fused with African rhythmic drive,” Wilson said.

Montgomery’s “Strum” will round out the program.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra with guest vocalist Candice Hoyes

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Admission: $42-68

More info: springfieldsym.org/candice-hoyes/