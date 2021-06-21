Attempted robbery leads to deadly New Carlisle pizza business shooting

One person died in a shooting at a New Carlisle pizza business on Main Street late Sunday night, according to Clark County Sheriff’s investigators.
The deceased was involved in an attempted robbery of Papa John’s, Major Chris Clark said early Monday.
An investigator from the Clark County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
All employees of the Papa John’s, 410 N. Main St., were safe, according to Clark.
Deputies and paramedics responded late Sunday night to a report of a shooting.
CareFlight initially was requested to take an injured person to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The request for CareFlight was canceled about 11:42 p.m.
Part of Main Street was closed, and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted deputies at the scene.
New Carlisle and Bethel Twp. paramedics also responded to the scene.
A crowd gathered as deputies investigated.
