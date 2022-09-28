BreakingNews
Sheetz location coming to Springfield highway exit
Sheetz location coming to Springfield highway exit

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
49 minutes ago

Sheetz will be expanding to the Springfield area with a gas station location planned near the Interstate 70 exit at South Charleston Pike.

The gas station will be built at 4700 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield Twp., located near Titus Road and the I-70 exit, Sheetz public relations manager Nick Ruffner said.

Sheetz Inc. purchased the property from Gallery 59, owner of the Springfield Antique Center, for $3.13 million, according to Clark County Auditor’s Office property records.

The property transferred to Sheetz on Tuesday. The owner of the Springfield Antique Center did not immediately return a request for comment.

Explore‘Swatting’ incidents costly to schools; proposed legislation would make it a felony

It’s unclear when the Springfield gas station will be opening.

“We are still too early in the process to be able to provide additional details,” Ruffner said.

Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 individuals, according to the company.

Sheetz announced this spring that it will expand into western Ohio by opening roughly 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. Sheetz aims to open its first Dayton store in 2024.

ExploreDocumentary on redlining, inequality in Dayton and Springfield wins top honors

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Ohio and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to the residents of Dayton,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz.

In April 2021, Sheetz opened its first store in the Columbus market. Sheetz operates more than 50 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

