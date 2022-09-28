Sheetz location coming to Springfield highway exit

“We are still too early in the process to be able to provide additional details,” Ruffner said.

Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 individuals, according to the company.

Sheetz announced this spring that it will expand into western Ohio by opening roughly 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. Sheetz aims to open its first Dayton store in 2024.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Ohio and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to the residents of Dayton,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz.

In April 2021, Sheetz opened its first store in the Columbus market. Sheetz operates more than 50 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.