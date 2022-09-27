Documentary ‘Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield’ wins top honors

“This is a story about how a little-known federal policy from the 1930s continues to impact the lives and hopes of everyday people. Health care, education and employment opportunities — even the ability to sell a home or retire — all of these are severely limited for communities of color by the legacy of redlining that is now embedded in our communities,” said Gloria Skurski, Public Media Connect chief education officer in a release. “That is why this story is so important, and why we are so pleased that it is gaining a wider audience.”

Redlining maps, introduced in the 1930s, delineated risk areas for federally backed mortgages and home-ownership programs that were determined almost entirely by race.