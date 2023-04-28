Shawnee softball team honors teammate who died in crash

The field had pillars to an old scoreboard that were still there, and Spitzer said Mark Patterson, Shawnee softball rec league president, made a steel sign with Haffner’s number, wings and a halo.

“It’s just beautiful,” Spitzer said. “We presented that, got that up there and had a moment of silence, and the girls released balloons.”

Spitzer said Tecumseh was very accommodating for moving the game and coming early. He also thanked all the teams in the area who showed support for the Braves.

Haffner’s number 12 will be “unofficially retired,” as long as Spitzer is the coach. However, Aleeseah “Ali” Trimmer, who Spitzer said was Haffner’s best friend, switched jersey numbers and will be wearing her number for the rest of the year.

“I’m not sure what will happen in the future, but as long as I’m here, no one will wear the number 12,” he said.

Spitzer said of Haffner: “She was just a nice kid ... she did whatever you asked of her. She was the only junior softball player ... Had a lot of friends on the team and really loved playing softball.”

The school was also great about letting the team out for her funeral, Spitzer said, held Wednesday at First Christian Church. Diaz’s visitation was held Thursday at Maiden Lane Church of God, and his service was held Friday.