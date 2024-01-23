Services set for former Springfield police chief

Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater Grace Temple on West Leffel Lane. A service will immediately follow, and the former chief will be buried at Ferncliff Cemetery. Robert C. Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangement

Evans died Jan. 16. He is survived by wide Sharon Evans, daughter Rhonda (Rodney) Jackson and three grandchildren, according to his obituary.

“Breaking barriers in law enforcement, Chief Evans achieved remarkable milestones during his tenure at SPD,” the police division said in a Facebook post. “His contributions paved the way for positive change, inspiring generations to come. Today, we stand on the shoulders of a giant, remembering a man of truth and integrity.”

Evans graduated from Springfield High School, served three years in the U.S. Army, and attended several schools for law enforcement.

He was appointed to the Springfield Police Division as a probationary patrolman in October 1963 and was named a plainclothesman three years later. In February 1970, he was named to the then newly created Narcotics Bureau. He was promoted to sergeant in February 1972.

In June 1973, he graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, after spending 12 weeks at the session. He was then third officer in the history of the police division to attend the training.

In Memoriam: Chief Roger Evans, Badge #482 🕊️ We honor the extraordinary life and legacy of Chief Roger Evans, who... Posted by Springfield Police Division on Monday, January 22, 2024

In 1975, he was named “Policeman of the Year” by the Exchange Club, and in October of that year, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned the uniform patrol.

Evans was promoted to captain in June 1983.

He was named and sworn in as Springfield’s 18th police chief in September 1987 and retired as chief in December 1997.

He continued to serve the community after leaving the department, working as a board of elections member, serving as the Republican Party official and helping with community issues and causes.