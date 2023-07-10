Second Harvest Food Bank names new executive director

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties has named Andy Irick as the new executive director.

“I am honored to join Second Harvest Food Bank and work alongside the dedicated team in our collective efforts to combat hunger and make a positive impact on our community. I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion to further strengthen Second Harvest’s ability to serve our neighbors,” Irick said.

Irick has spent 35 years in the banking industry and has a lengthy history of community involvement. That includes serving previously as president of the Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County; co-chairing the 2023 United Way campaign with his wife, Tammy; and serving as president of the Springfield Rotary Club.

In his new role, Irick will be responsible for an annual budget of $12,000,000, lead a team of over 30 full- and part-time employees, lead the development and implementation of objectives, operating business plans, policies, budgets and programs that impact over 50,000 people a year.

Irick will take over the role after the resignation of Tyra Jackson, the organization’s leader for the past eight years.

He will begin his role as executive director on Thursday.