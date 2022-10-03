School report card: Mechanicsburg one of highest ratings in gap closing, graduation

The district had a performance index rate of 87.2%, which is an increase from last year’s 76%. As far as gap closing, the district had a rate of 62.9%.

According to ODE data, of Ohio’s 607 graded school districts, 581 saw their Performance Index rise in 2021-22, and only 26 saw a decline. That’s because scores dropped in 2020-21 due largely to COVID disruptions, then they bounced back some in 21-22.

The ratings show that the district continues to work to make sure all students meet achievement and growth standards, Prohaska said.

“Even during a difficult time period of time when learning loss was a concern, teachers and students showed steady improvement and/or achievement. We feel those ratings are important, but they are just one of the many measures we use to ensure a well-rounded learning experience for all students,” she said.

When it comes to graduation rate, Mechanicsburg had an overall rate of 97.9%. The four-year rate slightly decreased this year at 97.6% compared to last year’s 98.4%.

“It is too soon to tell how the star ratings will resonate with our families, but we use local measures to be sure we are accurately measuring our achievement and growth as a district,” Prohaska said.

Last year, school report cards did not include letter grades for all individual metrics and only listed some of the raw data including academic, graduation and attendance measures.