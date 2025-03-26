School of Innovation students make, donate bowls to Springfield Soup Kitchen

Up to 10 art students at the School of Innovation created ceramic bowls to donate to the Soup Kitchen, where they will help serve meals on April 2. Their goal is to make 40 to 50 bowls, which will each feature an encouraging and inspiring message written by the students.

“That group of kids (is) trying to get recognition for the school and overall the work that they’re doing to help those in need,” said Springfield Soup Kitchen Manager Elisa White.

School of Innovation art teacher Jeffrey Brunner came up with the idea to do this project after seeing a need in the community to serve the homeless and those recently unemployed.

He also secured a $3,000 grant related to leadership and student-led experiences that allowed for the purchase of throwing wheels and other materials.

“I wanted to give back more directly and create a way for the students to be more involved as well,” he said

The two groups also partnered before in 2019 before the pandemic, with about 40 bowls donated.

Brunner said he’d like to do this “for as many years as he can,” but was able to do it this year because of the grant.

Springfield schools communications specialist Jenna Leinasars said service learning opportunities empower students to better understand the world around them.

“This ceramic bowl is no longer just a class project, but has real-life implications and connections to people in our city,” she said. “Our students are fostering a sense of civic responsibility and leadership by engaging with the community, developing critical skills and making a meaningful impact that extends far beyond the classroom.”