Schneider’s Florist in Springfield to host grand opening celebration today

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments from Chick-Fil-A, and the chance to explore fresh floral offerings and the revitalized shop.

Nienaber took over ownership officially on Jan. 1 after Bill and Kathy Ardle retired.

“It was my dream (to own a shop) after I realized I really loved doing this for a living. I just didn’t think it would happen,” she said. “This (shop) has always held a dear place in my heart ... It’s definitely a good place, good memories and great job.”

Nienaber has been in the floral industry since 2004, starting out at this shop as her first job with the Ardles. She then got married in 2009 to her husband Matt, moved to Cincinnati and worked at a florist shop there, heading their wedding department. In 2021, they moved back to Springfield because of COVID.

The Ardles asked Nienaber last July if she was interested in purchasing the business, but she said no at the time. However, her family talked it over and they decided to do it and take over the business.

The shop does work for weddings and funerals, plus offers fresh flowers, lanterns, windchimes, locally made items, plants, gift items, balloons and delivery service. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information, contact Nienaber at 937-323-4634 or email at Schneidersfloristoffice@gmail.com.