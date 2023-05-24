Rocking Horse CEO to retire at end of year

Rocking Horse Community Health Center Chief Executive Officer Kent Youngman is set to retire at the end of the year after more than seven years in the position.
According to a release from Board of Directors President Wes Babian, the search for a new CEO is underway. Youngman expresses in a letter to Rocking Horse staff that he feels it is time to “make room for a new generation of leadership,” according to the release.
“During his tenure as CEO, Dr. Youngman has provided outstanding leadership to Rocking Horse as the Center has continued to grow and to provide a wide array of services in Clark and Madison counties,” Babian said in the release.
The health center’s board of directors is “conducting a thorough and transparent process” to find a new leader and ensure a smooth transition.
“The Rocking Horse Board, leadership and staff are greatly appreciative of Dr. Youngman’s fine contribution to the mission of the Center,” Babian said in the release.
About the Author