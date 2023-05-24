Rocking Horse CEO to retire at end of year

According to a release from Board of Directors President Wes Babian, the search for a new CEO is underway. Youngman expresses in a letter to Rocking Horse staff that he feels it is time to “make room for a new generation of leadership,” according to the release.

“During his tenure as CEO, Dr. Youngman has provided outstanding leadership to Rocking Horse as the Center has continued to grow and to provide a wide array of services in Clark and Madison counties,” Babian said in the release.