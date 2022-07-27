Road construction projects could cause delays in Springfield area: What to watch for

Several construction projects are planned and will affect state highways and bridges in Clark and Champaign counties.
The construction projects will include work on some local highways, state routes and bridges, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All work is weather permitting.
The projects in Clark County include:
- Interstate 70 between U.S. 68 and Ohio 72 will have traffic shifts, ramp closures and lane restrictions in each direction for crews to create three continuous lanes.
- I-70 west exit ramp to U.S. 68 north will close for 60 days through Aug. 22, for crews to preserve the bridge. A detour will be I-70 west to Enon Road to I-70 east to U.S. 68 north.
- I-70 east between Ohio 201 and Ohio 235 will have outside shoulder closures through July 29, for crews to patch and seal the bridge pier.
- U.S. 68 north will have a 24-hour lane closure between I-70 and U.S. 40 over Rebert Pike from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 16, for crews to perform bridge work. Traffic will be maintained.
- U.S. 68 under Ohio 41 from U.S. 40 to SR 334 will have outside shoulder closure 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 15, for crews to perform bridge repairs and pier patching. Traffic will be maintained.
- County Line Road will have a 30-day closure between River and Cedar Creek roads and Ohio 72 through Aug. 5, for crews to perform bridge overlay. A detour will be County Line Road to Upper Valley Pike to Tremont City Road to Ohio 72 to County Line Road.
- Ohio 4 and U.S. 40 will have 24-hour single lane closures in each direction between I-70 and Snyder Park Road for construction through Aug. 31, for crews to perform pavement repairs and resurfacing work. Traffic will be maintained.
- Ohio 72 will have single lane closures in each direction between Selma Road and East High Street through Sept. 16, for crews to perform bridge preservation work. Traffic will be maintained.
Three county roads will also be close for improvement and bridge projects:
- Middle Urbana Road in Moorefield Twp., between Ohio 334 and Kenton Ridge High School, will be closed through Sept. 23, for an improvement project.
- Reno Road in Moorefield Twp. at the intersection with Middle Urbana Road will be closed through Sept. 23, for an improvement project.
- Broadgauge Road in Pleasant Twp. between McConkey and Pleasant Chapel roads will be closed through Aug. 12, for a bridge replacement.
The projects in Champaign County include:
- Ohio 29 between Ohio 235 and Ohio 560 will have lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 20 for crews to perform chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.
- Ohio 29 will be closed between South Ludlow Road and Mutual Union Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 8 for crews to perform bridge repairs. The east detour will be Ohio 54 to Ohio 4 to OhioSR 56 to Ohio 29. The west detour will be Ohio 56 to Ohio 4 to Ohio 54 to SR 29.
- Ohio 29 will have shoulder closures between Carysville and Shanley Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 29 for crews to perform bridge repairs. Traffic will be maintained in the work zone.
- Ohio 55 between Ohio 560 to Urbana will have lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 20 for crews to perform chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.
- Ohio 56 between Ohio 29 to Champaign/Clark County Line will have lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 20 for crews to perform chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagger in the work zone.
- Ohio 161 will have lane closures in each direction between Ohio 29 and Ohio 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 31 for crews to perform asphalt resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation in the work zone.
- Ohio 560 will close over Anderson Creek between Church and Anderson Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 2 for crews to perform bridge repairs.
