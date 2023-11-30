Redsfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend

Fans can expect tons of fun, including autographs and meet and greets with both current and former players, interactive games, kids-only events, photo booths and more. Majority of activities at Redsfest are free to enjoy, but certain activities do require a donation to the Reds Community Fund to participate.

Those on the current roster that will be there include Andrew Abbott, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Hunter Greene, Jonathan India and Elly De La Cruz. Of the former players, fans can expect Sean Casey, George Foster (who will be celebrating his 75th birthday Friday), Danny Graves, Devin Mesoraco, Marty Brennaman and many more.

Outside of players, there will also be coaches, broadcasters and, of course, the Reds mascots there as well.

In terms of activities, families will be able to enjoy multiple things for all ages, including batting cages, speed pitch, inflatables, story-time and more.

Autograph sessions will be announced 30 minute sprior to the start of each session, and they are free for up to 225 fans in each session. There are also autograph sessions for only season ticket members and kids. For more information, click here.

Redsfest runs from 3-10:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Friday passes, Saturday passes and two-day passes can be purchased here. One-day tickets are $25 per adult and $15 per children 12 and younger. Two-day passes are $35 per adult and $20 per children 12 and younger.